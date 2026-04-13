Christine Fréchette awaits swearing-in as premier after winning CAQ leadership

Christine Frechette gives remarks at the CAQ leadership convention in Drummondville, Que., on Sunday, April 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2026 5:37 am.

MONTREAL — Quebec will soon have a new premier after former cabinet minister Christine Fréchette was named leader of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec on Sunday.

She is to be sworn in before the Quebec legislature resumes early next month, but a date has not yet been set.

Fréchette defeated Bernard Drainville in the race to replace François Legault, who announced in January he was stepping down as premier after polls showed low party popularity.

On social media, Legault said Fréchette is well-versed in economic issues and everything it takes to assume the role of premier with “rigour and determination.”

The former political staffer focused her leadership campaign on economic issues, including reopening the debate around shale gas and hydraulic fracturing.

Fréchette will be the second woman to hold the post after Pauline Marois, who served as premier with the Parti Québécois from 2012 to 2014.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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