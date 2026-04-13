Jobs minister urges youth to pursue skilled trades despite generational stigma

Carpenters build a log home made from white pine in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. The owner originally from the United States, wanted a sustainable build using companies and softwood lumber sourced from Quebec and if necessary Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2026 12:03 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2026 12:22 pm.

OTTAWA — Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says Canada must break the stigma around careers in the skilled trades if the Liberals want to achieve their infrastructure and homebuilding agenda.

Hajdu says when she was growing up in Thunder Bay, Ont., students who attended a skilled trades high school in the city were “deeply stigmatized” by their choice.

She says over the past four decades, youth have been told a university degree was the best path to success even though skilled trades careers can come with high earning potential.

Hajdu says the federal government is looking into incentives to help young workers complete apprenticeships and training in fields like construction as older workers retire and threaten to constrain Canada’s building capacity.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week it is a “great time” for youth to get into the trades as the Liberals plan long-term investments in housing and infrastructure.

Hajdu is at the University of Ottawa today touting the federal government’s efforts to make education more affordable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

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