Man in his 20s suffers serious injures in St. James Town shooting

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a shooting in St. James Town.

Toronto police were called to the area of Bleecker Street and Wellesley Street East around 2:45 a.m. on Monday for reports of an injured person.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital but it was initially unclear how he was injured. Police later confirmed he was shot.

Police say a suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

No suspect information has been released at this time.