Man in his 20s suffers serious injures in St. James Town shooting
Posted April 13, 2026 7:18 am.
A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a shooting in St. James Town.
Toronto police were called to the area of Bleecker Street and Wellesley Street East around 2:45 a.m. on Monday for reports of an injured person.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital but it was initially unclear how he was injured. Police later confirmed he was shot.
Police say a suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived.
No suspect information has been released at this time.