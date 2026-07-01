Man’s body recovered following paddleboard accident on Lake Simcoe

A sign for the South Simcoe Police Service is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 1, 2026 9:41 pm.

A 38-year-old paddleboarder is dead after apparently being overcome by strong winds and heavy rain on Lake Simcoe on Canada Day.

South Simcoe Police say they received a report just after 5 p.m. of a man in distress on the lake near the town of Innisfil.

“At the time of the incident, weather conditions had deteriorated rapidly, with heavy rain and strong winds creating hazardous conditions on the water. There was concern that the male had become stranded and was unable to safely return to shore,” police said in a statement.

The South Simcoe Police Service Marine Unit, along with the York Regional Police Marine Unit and the York Regional Police Helicopter, conducted an intensive search of the area, at which point the paddleboard was located.

Investigators say around 8 p.m., the body of the man was located in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, but noted that the man was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

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