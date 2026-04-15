Male suspect sought in alleged indecent act, sexual assault at Pickering mall clothing store

The suspect is described as approximately five feet, five inches to five feet, eight inches tall, with a thin build and black facial hair. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 15, 2026 11:17 am.

Durham police are searching for a man who allegedly committed an indecent act and later sexually assaulted an employee during two separate incidents at a clothing store inside The Shops at Pickering City Centre.

Investigators say the first incident occurred on March 26, when a man entered the store at 1355 Kingston Road and went into a change room. While inside, he allegedly exposed his genitals to customers and staff. Mall security escorted him off the property, and no one was physically injured.

A week later, on April 2, the same suspect returned to the store. Police say he sexually assaulted a female employee before fleeing the area. The victim did not suffer physical injuries.

Detectives believe the two incidents are connected and are working to identify the suspect.

He is described as approximately five feet, five inches to five feet, eight inches tall, with a thin build and black facial hair.

Police are urging anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to come forward as the investigation continues.

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