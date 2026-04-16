Highly saturated, barely regulated: the supplement market

Why does it feel like everyone’s a fitness influencer these days?!

Posting workout videos without science-based advice is one thing, but promoting supplements that aren’t only mislabeled but sometimes not even legally on the market is another. And it’s more common than you think.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Rohil Daliwhal, an associate researcher at Mass General Brigham, to discuss the highly-saturated and barely-regulated workout supplement market.