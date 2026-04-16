Transit reliability under spotlight at TTC board meeting in wake of two fluid leaks

The nearly back-to-back hydraulic fluid leaks that left TTC commuters stranded on Line 2 of the subway is set to be top of mind during a public board meeting where the TTC CEO is expected detail what occurred and why.

By John Marchesan

Posted April 16, 2026 11:56 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2026 12:40 pm.

Transit reliability is front and centre at the TTC board meeting on Thursday, with city officials getting an update on the two fluid leaks that caused commuter chaos over a period of three days earlier this month.

Board members heard that on April 7, 200 litres of fluid leaked onto the tracks, while the April 10 leak saw less than 10 litres spilled.

A third party called in to examine the leaks on behalf of the TTC says the two incidents do not appear to be atypical, were random in nature, could not have been predicted and are not uncommon for a similar-sized transit authority.

The first issue was due to a high-pressure hydrostatic fitting incorrectly assembled, with three of the four mounting bolts not being torqued correctly, which resulted in O-ring wear, which caused a “catastrophic failure.”

The second issue was due to an original parts failure which was supplied to the TTC. A flow control valve was found with an exposed O-ring at the leak location, a result of under-torque during assembly.

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TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said they are working with the manufacturer and the third party while also looking at their processes and what can be done better going forward.

“It’s not lost on me that this is the second time this incident has come to the board,” said Lali. “The actions that are being taken now …are unprecedented with respect to understanding better, on the news cars and some of the old cars, how we maintain them based on the challenges and pressures they face.”

Coun. Josh Matlow says the delays are “unacceptable” and cannot become the new normal, and he’s calling on the board to create an action plan to reduce infrastructure-related disruptions.

“This has been going on since 2024. There have been over 21 leaks that have disrupted people’s lives, and I don’t want to see that happen again. It’s not good enough for the TTC to say they will do something about it. There are recommendations there, and they should be fully implemented, and I’m going to ask why they haven’t been,” Matlow said ahead of the meeting.

Matlow adds that the problems experienced point to a broader issue of aging infrastructure and years of underinvestment, noting that the TTC’s total unfunded needs are $37 billion, and many long-term capital investment needs remain unfunded.

CityNews’ Catalina Gillies contributed to this report

TTC shuttle buses are shown operating along Bloor Street on April 16, 2026. CITYNEWS
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