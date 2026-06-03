Need to know: TTC boosts service, adds overnight routes ahead of FIFA World Cup

A new temporary overnight route is running every 20 minutes between Exhibition Loop and Union Station. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 3, 2026 12:50 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2026 1:02 pm.

The TTC is rolling out a major round of service increases, new overnight streetcar routes and temporary detours beginning Sunday, June 7, as Toronto prepares to host thousands of visitors for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and fan events at Exhibition Place, Fort York and The Bentway.

The changes are designed to handle heavy crowds around Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) and waterfront festival sites, while keeping overnight travel options running seamlessly for fans, workers and residents.

Key service changes for World Cup visitors and commuters

307 Bathurst adjustments

  • The route will no longer run south of Bloor St. W. due to road restrictions on Fort York Blvd.
  • Service between Bloor and Exhibition Loop will be replaced by the new 311 Bathurst overnight streetcar.

311 Bathurst temporary overnight streetcar

  • Runs every 20 minutes, seven days a week.
  • Operates between St. Clair Ave. W. and Exhibition Loop.
  • Includes a new temporary stop on Fleet St. between Fort York Blvd. and Strachan Ave.

504 King weekday boost

  • More frequent service to handle surging demand along King St. during tournament days.

309 Harbourfront overnight streetcar

  • A new temporary overnight route is running every 20 minutes between Exhibition Loop and Union Station.
  • Provides continuous service into early Sunday and holiday mornings until subways open.
  • Also serves the new temporary Fleet St. stop.
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy.

509 Harbourfront enhancements

  • Increased service to support fans travelling between Union Station and Exhibition Place.
  • 510 Spadina will be shortened to operate only between Spadina Station and Queens Quay Loop to free up vehicles for the 509.
  • Riders heading to Union can transfer to the 509 at Queens Quay and Spadina.
  • 310 Spadina overnight service continues unchanged.

511 Bathurst increases

  • More frequent service with vehicles stopping at the temporary Fleet St. stop.

929 Dufferin Express

  • Added Sunday service to ensure buses arrive every eight minutes in the evening.

The TTC says a full list of changes is available at its service adjustments page and its World Cup travel guide.

Related:

Construction impacts: Long Branch loop closures

Separate from World Cup preparations, construction at Long Branch Loop will temporarily suspend streetcar service west of Humber Loop on several routes:

  • 501C Queen
  • 301 Queen overnight
  • 507 Long Branch
  • 508 Lake Shore

Replacement bus services:

  • 507 Long Branch bus between Humber Loop and Long Branch Loop via The Queensway, Park Lawn Rd. and Lake Shore Blvd. W.
  • 507M Long Branch shuttle between Humber Loop and Marine Parade Dr.
  • 301L Queen overnight bus between Dufferin Gate Loop and Long Branch Loop.
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