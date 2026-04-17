Police seek suspect in stabbing at Malton GO Station

Peel Regional Police investigators have released an image of a suspect after a stabbing Friday morning at Malton GO Station in Mississauga.

Officers were called to the station at 3060 Derry Rd., at around 8:20 a.m.

Investigators say two men who knew each other starting fighting on the platform, with one of them pulling out an “edged weapon” and cutting the other.

The suspect fled and remains at large.

Police described the victim’s injuries as “superficial” and call it an isolated incident with no further threat to public safety.

More to come