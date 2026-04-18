More cases of salmonella infection confirmed in outbreak tied to Hamilton restaurant

A sign outside the Piper Arms restaurant is seen in this undated photo.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 18, 2026 7:32 am.

More cases of salmonella infection have been confirmed as public health officials continue to investigate an outbreak of the food-borne illness linked to a Hamilton restaurant.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Public Health says there are now 13 confirmed cases tied to the Piper Arms Stoney Creek location on Stone Church Road East, up from nine on Tuesday.

Officials said earlier this week that seven people had been hospitalized due to the outbreak but say further investigation found two of them were seen in the emergency department without being admitted.

They say one additional hospitalization has been reported, however, bringing the total to six.

Officials say another 44 people have reported symptoms consistent with salmonella infection after eating at the restaurant but those cases have not yet been confirmed through lab testing.

They say no specific food item has been confirmed as the source of the illness so far.

The restaurant was ordered to shut down temporarily this week to support the investigation and ensure the business is operating safely before it reopens.

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