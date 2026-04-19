Oil prices rise anew after a U.S.-Iran standoff in the Strait of Hormuz strands tankers

Tankers and bulk carriers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2026 6:35 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2026 7:06 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices rose in early trading Sunday as a standoff between Iran and the U.S. prevented tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf waterway that is crucial to global energy supplies.

The price of U.S. crude oil increased 6.4% to $87.88 per barrel after trading resumed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The price of Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 6.5% to $96.25 per barrel.

The market reaction followed more than two days of growing hopes and dashed expectations involving the strait. Iran, which effectively controls the passage, said Friday that it would fully reopen the passage off its coast to commercial traffic. Crude prices plunged more than 9% on the news.

Tehran reversed its decision on Saturday, after President Donald Trump said a U.S. Navy blockade of Iranian ports would remain in effect. Over the weekend, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired on several vessels. Trump reported the forcible seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around the blockade.

The US-Israeli war against Iran, now in its eighth week, has created one of the worst global energy crises in decades. Countries in Asia and Europe that import much of their oil from the Middle East have felt the most impact of halted supplies and production cuts, although rapidly rising gasoline, diesel and jet fuel prices are affecting businesses and consumers worldwide.

Asked when he thought U.S. motorists would again see gas cost less than $3 a gallon on average, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said prices at the pump might not go down that much until next year.

“But prices have likely peaked, and they’ll start going down,” Wright told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

The price of crude oil — the main ingredient in gasoline — has fluctated dramatically since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, and as Iran retaliated with airstrikes on other Gulf states. Crude traded at roughly $70 a barrel before the conflict, spiked to more than $119 at times, and previously closed Friday at $82.59 for U.S. oil and $90.38 for Brent.

Industry analysts have repeatedly warned that the longer the strait is closed, the worse prices could get.

A fragile, two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is set to expire Wednesday, while escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz puts the fate of new talks to end the war into question.

Even if a lasting deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz emerges, analysts say it could take months for oil shipments to return to normal levels and for fuel prices to go down. Backed-up tanker traffic, shipowners concerned about another sudden escalation, and energy infrastructure damaged during the war are factors that could impede production and shipment volumes from returning to pre-war levels.

A gallon of regular gas cost an average of nearly $4.05 a gallon in the U.S. on Sunday, according to motor club federation AAA. That’s about 8 cents lower than a week ago, but far higher than $2.98 before the war.

Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to sell $28.9M private jet, dubbed 'gravy plane'

The so-called "Gravy Plane" has been grounded before it even took flight. Just days after revealing the purchase of a nearly $30 million private jet, Premier Doug Ford says his government is now selling...

4h ago

Carney says Canada's previous relationship with U.S. a weakness that must be corrected

Prime Minister Mark Carney provided a frank assessment of Canada's relationship with the United States on Sunday, saying while it was once considered a strength, it has now become our weakness and that...

5h ago

Police chase ends with car crash in Kawartha Lakes, 2 people seriously injured

Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash following a police pursuit in Lindsay, Ont. early Sunday morning. Authorities said...

2h ago

B.C. to table suspension of Indigenous law, First Nations urge MLAs the reject it

VICTORIA — A collective of major First Nations groups in British Columbia has issued an open letter to all members of the province's legislature, asking them to reject a plan by Premier David Eby's government...

27m ago

Top Stories

Ford government to sell $28.9M private jet, dubbed 'gravy plane'

The so-called "Gravy Plane" has been grounded before it even took flight. Just days after revealing the purchase of a nearly $30 million private jet, Premier Doug Ford says his government is now selling...

4h ago

Carney says Canada's previous relationship with U.S. a weakness that must be corrected

Prime Minister Mark Carney provided a frank assessment of Canada's relationship with the United States on Sunday, saying while it was once considered a strength, it has now become our weakness and that...

5h ago

Police chase ends with car crash in Kawartha Lakes, 2 people seriously injured

Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash following a police pursuit in Lindsay, Ont. early Sunday morning. Authorities said...

2h ago

B.C. to table suspension of Indigenous law, First Nations urge MLAs the reject it

VICTORIA — A collective of major First Nations groups in British Columbia has issued an open letter to all members of the province's legislature, asking them to reject a plan by Premier David Eby's government...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

3:50
Ford government to sell private jet, days after announcing its purchase

Just days after revealing the purchase of a nearly $30 million private jet, Premier Doug Ford says his government is now selling the plane.

4h ago

1:19
Carney: 'Weaknesses' in economic relationship between Canada and U.S.

In a bold video address to the country, Prime Minister Mark Carney calls the economic relationship between Canada and the United States a weakness.

5h ago

0:43
Soggy weekend brings cool temperatures to Toronto

Rain showers throughout the Greater Toronto Area are expected to bring in cooler temperatures this week. Brandon Rowe has the forecast.

23h ago

3:26
Malton family lose over $100K in gold during break-in

What was meant to be a week of celebration for a Malton family turned into a nightmare when thieves broke into their home in the middle of the day, stealing gold jewellery worth hundreds of thousands.

April 18, 2026 11:11 am EST EST

2:52
Iran reimposes restrictions on Strait of Hormuz

Confusion over the strait, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes, threatened to deepen the energy crisis roiling the global economy and push the U.S. and Iran toward renewed conflict.

April 18, 2026 4:14 pm EST EST

More Videos