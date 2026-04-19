Russian attacks kill at least 2 as Ukraine strikes a Russian drone factory

People stand outside a Baptist church damaged by a Russian guided aerial bomb, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2026 8:02 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2026 8:20 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes killed at least two people in Ukraine, officials said Sunday, as Ukraine’s military struck a drone factory in southwestern Russia.

A 16-year-old boy died and four others were injured in a “massive” nighttime drone strike on Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, according to the head of the city’s military administration.

Rescuers found the teenager’s body as they cleared away rubble, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported on Telegram on Sunday morning. He said the drone strike also injured three women and one man. Several houses were set on fire, he added.

On Sunday morning, Russian drones also attacked the southern city of Kherson, local officials reported.

A man died of his wounds after a drone hit a van driving through the city centre, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional administration. A second man was hospitalized with blast injuries, regional authorities said.

Russia launched 236 drones into Ukrainian territory overnight into Sunday, Ukraine’s air force reported. Of those, 203 drones were shot down while 32 hit targets in 18 separate locations, it said.

Ukraine says it struck a Russian drone factory

Meanwhile, Ukraine hit a drone factory in the city of Taganrog, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. The site lies some 55 kilometers (35 miles) east of Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine in southwestern Russia.

According to the military, Ukrainian drones sparked a fire at the Atlant Aero factory, which designs and produces strike and reconnaissance drones, as well as components for more powerful UAVs that can carry guided bombs weighing up to 250 kilograms (550 pounds).

Three people were injured in a nighttime air attack on commercial infrastructure in Taganrog, according to the Russian regional governor, Yuri Slyusar. He did not specify what facility was hit, but said warehouses were set on fire following the strike.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said the strike damaged “commercial enterprises” in the city, as well as a vocational school and multiple cars.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that its forces shot down 274 Ukrainian drones during the night, as well as guided aerial bombs and a Ukrainian-made Neptune missile. The ministry did not say how many struck targets.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Independent grocers adjusting to fuel surcharges from suppliers

A few weeks into the war in Iran, an Ontario-based grocer started receiving surcharge letters from its suppliers stating that delivery costs would be going up. It was not an exorbitant amount; somewhere...

2h ago

Trump says US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said that U.S. negotiators will head to Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran, lifting hopes of extending a ceasefire set to expire this week even as Washington...

35m ago

Advocate says end of door-to-door mail delivery will be 'isolating' for seniors

OTTAWA — Seventy-nine-year-old Janet Wees says she writes 400 letters a year and usually gets mail delivered at least two or three times a week. For Wees, Canada Post's plan to end door-to-door mail...

2h ago

Ontario communities continue sandbagging as forecast calls for rain

Rain forecasts for parts of Ontario and Quebec are heightening the sense of urgency for residents with flood-prone properties, as communities deal with washouts and closed bridges and help people prepare...

1h ago

Top Stories

Independent grocers adjusting to fuel surcharges from suppliers

A few weeks into the war in Iran, an Ontario-based grocer started receiving surcharge letters from its suppliers stating that delivery costs would be going up. It was not an exorbitant amount; somewhere...

2h ago

Trump says US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said that U.S. negotiators will head to Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran, lifting hopes of extending a ceasefire set to expire this week even as Washington...

35m ago

Advocate says end of door-to-door mail delivery will be 'isolating' for seniors

OTTAWA — Seventy-nine-year-old Janet Wees says she writes 400 letters a year and usually gets mail delivered at least two or three times a week. For Wees, Canada Post's plan to end door-to-door mail...

2h ago

Ontario communities continue sandbagging as forecast calls for rain

Rain forecasts for parts of Ontario and Quebec are heightening the sense of urgency for residents with flood-prone properties, as communities deal with washouts and closed bridges and help people prepare...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Soggy weekend brings cool temperatures to Toronto

Rain showers throughout the Greater Toronto Area are expected to bring in cooler temperatures this week. Brandon Rowe has the forecast.

14h ago

3:26
Malton family lose over $100K in gold during break-in

What was meant to be a week of celebration for a Malton family turned into a nightmare when thieves broke into their home in the middle of the day, stealing gold jewellery worth hundreds of thousands.

22h ago

2:41
FIFA releases thousands of Toronto hotel bookings ahead of World Cup

With less than 60 days until the World Cup kicks off in Toronto, several hotels in the city are now adjusting their bookings after FIFA released thousands of room reservations.

22h ago

2:48
Foggy night in Toronto followed by storm risk Saturday

Toronto is in for a foggy Friday night followed by a risk of rain storms. Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

April 17, 2026 7:04 pm EST EST

2:59
Cost of oil falls but gas prices remain volatile

The cost of oil fell after Iranian officials agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but Canadian gas prices could remain volatile over the coming days and weeks. Business Analyst Kris McCusker explains.

April 17, 2026 5:25 pm EST EST

More Videos