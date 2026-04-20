Toronto man charged in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have charged a suspect in a fail-to-remain crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Mississauga last week.

Emergency crews were called to Hurontario Street and Derry Road West at around 3:45 a.m. after a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Investigators say a 47-year-old Brampton man was found with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“A dark-coloured SUV travelling westbound on Derry Road struck a male pedestrian within the intersection and fled the scene,” a police release outlined. “The pedestrian was then struck and dragged a short distance by a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene.”

On Friday, April 17, officers arrested 61‑year‑old, Sergio Dacosta, of Toronto. He’s charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Investigators have located and seized the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision.

With files from Lucas Casaletto