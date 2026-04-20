Budding basketball star setting sights on American colleges

Shaan Bassi is a standout high school basketball player that competes in the Peel Elite pro circuit and plays for his school. He’s been collecting awards and making a massive impact on the court, but it’s his off-court personality and team-first work ethic that his teammates praise him for.

Shaan Bassi

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Shaan? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!