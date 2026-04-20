Canada is expanding the number of direct flights permitted between Canada and China, a move the federal government says will strengthen economic ties, improve travel options and support efforts to diversify trade.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon announced the changes Monday, confirming that both Canadian and Chinese airlines can now incrementally increase the number of direct passenger‑combination flights they operate. The updated arrangement also allows up to 20 all‑cargo flights per week and grants reciprocal access to all points in each country, meaning carriers on both sides can serve more destinations.

The announcement builds on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to Beijing earlier this year and is part of the Canada‑China Economic and Trade Cooperation Roadmap.

“Increasing passenger and cargo flights with China is a very positive step towards our trade diversification goals while also reinforcing our strong people‑to‑people ties,” MacKinnon said in a statement. “We are giving Canadian travellers more choice and more convenience while growing our commercial relationship with China.”

China remains one of Canada’s most significant trading partners. In 2025, two‑way merchandise trade between the countries reached $124.8 billion, including $34.1 billion in Canadian exports and $90.6 billion in imports.

The federal government says expanding access to air transport is a key tool for improving international connectivity, supporting tourism recovery, and strengthening supply chains. Canada currently has air transport agreements or arrangements with more than 125 countries.

The new flight allowances take effect immediately, with airlines expected to adjust schedules and routes over the coming months.