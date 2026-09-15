The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are looking for suspects after an early‑morning arson damaged a well‑known funeral home in Oshawa last week.

Emergency crews were called around 4:05 a.m. on Sept. 7 to the McIntosh‑Anderson‑Kellam Funeral Home on King Street East, where firefighters arrived to find flames inside the building. Officers assisted with traffic control as Oshawa Fire Services worked to bring the blaze under control.

Investigators later confirmed the fire was intentionally set. No injuries were reported.

The funeral home, which has operated in Oshawa for decades, sustained damage to its interior. Officials told CityNews that the fire caused significant disruption to scheduled services and prompted a broader review of security measures at the site.

“It is a total loss,” Jim Lee, a platoon chief with Oshawa Fire Services, said last week.

Police say they are now working to identify those responsible and are urging the public to come forward with any information.

Anyone with cellphone, dashcam, or surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact Det. Chambers of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1‑888‑579‑1520 ext. 1705.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha and Nick Westoll of CityNews