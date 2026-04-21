The Big Story

The Neffy could pave the way for Canada’s future in allergy care

Neffy nasal spray is shown in this undated photo. ARS PHARMA/HO Pharma

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 21, 2026 7:16 am.

Meet Neffy, the needle-free nasal spray epinephrine used to treat anaphylaxis. It’s the first of its kind in Canada and it may very well pave the way for improving access to allergy care to come.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Mariam Hanna, a pediatric allergist and clinical immunologist to discuss why Canada could be seeing an increase in allergies, what makes the Neffy so accessible and treatment-friendly, and why it’s taken us this long to get a budget friendly version of the life-saving drug on the market.

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