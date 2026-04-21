Durham police are searching for two suspects after a broad‑daylight shooting in Oshawa left two men seriously injured.

Officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. on April 18 to the area of Court Street and Bruce Street following multiple 911 reports of gunfire and an armed person. Authorities searched the neighbourhood for victims and evidence, but initially found no one at the scene.

Shortly afterward, police were notified that a male had arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre with serious, non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Officers later received a second report — this time of a vehicle with a bullet hole and shattered windows parked near Harmony Road North and King Street East, several kilometres from the original scene.

When police attended, they located another male inside a nearby residential unit who had also been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious, non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victims were inside a vehicle when two suspects opened fire on them. Police have not released suspect descriptions or said whether the shooting was targeted.