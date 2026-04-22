Indigenous leaders push back on Manitoba’s wildfire plan

Manitoba First Nations leaders at a press conference denouncing the province's wildfire plan, on April 22, 2026 (Courtesy: Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs)

By News Staff

Posted April 22, 2026 7:10 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2026 7:21 pm.

Manitoba Indigenous leaders denounced the province’s wildfire plan released Tuesday, saying issues affecting First Nations communities have not been resolved.

The province released an interim report following the 2025 wildfire season, one of the worst in decades. First Nations leaders say that season exposed major gaps, especially in northern infrastructure, evacuation response, and how decisions are made. 

“How many press conferences do we need to have? How loud do we need to speak when we say that we have the solutions, and our leadership know what they need for their communities?” said Kyra Wilson, Grand Chief, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

First Nation leaders want to be directly involved in emergency planning.

They say, last year, thousands of First Nation residents were displaced, many for weeks or even months, facing power outages, language barriers while they received limited supports for evacuation.

Leaders say the impact of this went far beyond displacement, affecting mental health, cultural connections, and daily life.

 “We lost around 30 of our loved ones, we couldn’t even go to the funerals, only a handful attended,” Chief Gordie Bear, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias also said that the province’s One Manitoba approach does not reflect the realities of remote communities, where infrastructure gaps and jurisdictional issues can delay response.

“The wildfire was not just a natural disaster. To us, it was more like a systems test as well. The test the system of the province and also Canadian system, the wildfire system, and how it works. And unfortunately, it failed for us. It was a failure,” said Monias.

He also raised concerns about evacuation conditions, including families being moved between hotels.

“You cannot have people be moved around from place to place every day and that’s what was happening,” Monias said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Building developer accused of cutting down trees on Toronto property it doesn't own yet

A building developer accused of illegally cutting down trees across Toronto has had another allegation made against them. Residents in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area say developer Modcity...

1h ago

Defence argues MiWay bus driver applied brakes before deadly crash

Lawyers for a MiWay bus driver argued in court Wednesday that she attempted to apply the brakes several times before a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one person and injured eight others three...

39m ago

Council votes to make World Cup fan fest free again after backlash over proposed $10 ticket prices

Toronto city council has voted in favour of making the World Cup fan festival free after backlash to a previous report that suggested charging a $10 entrance fee. VIP passes will still be available...

21m ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

7h ago

Top Stories

Building developer accused of cutting down trees on Toronto property it doesn't own yet

A building developer accused of illegally cutting down trees across Toronto has had another allegation made against them. Residents in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area say developer Modcity...

1h ago

Defence argues MiWay bus driver applied brakes before deadly crash

Lawyers for a MiWay bus driver argued in court Wednesday that she attempted to apply the brakes several times before a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one person and injured eight others three...

39m ago

Council votes to make World Cup fan fest free again after backlash over proposed $10 ticket prices

Toronto city council has voted in favour of making the World Cup fan festival free after backlash to a previous report that suggested charging a $10 entrance fee. VIP passes will still be available...

21m ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Air Transat reducing flights throughout summer travel season

Canadian airline Air Transat is among the recent carriers to announce reductions to its service over rising fuel costs, saying it will be cutting back by six per cent from May through October.

6h ago

0:48
Air Canada plane narrowly avoids collision at New York's JFK airport

A close call at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming within a few hundred feet of one another.

9h ago

3:14
Drake's 'Iceman' structure doused by firefighters after complaints

The head of Toronto Fire Services says his crews are taking steps to break down a large ice sculpture downtown that’s teasing a new album by Drake in response to “multiple complaints and concerns for public safety.”

9h ago

2:18
Fairview Mall security guard shot after confronting alleged jewellery store robber

Shocking gun violence in North York where a man was shot inside Fairview Mall. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation and the ongoing hunt for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

23h ago

2:54
Developer looks to double number of units in Mimico multiplex already under construction

The need for housing continues to heighten in Toronto. But as Brandon Choghri shows us, those living in one Mimico neighbourhood say the height of one new project is out of control. 

7h ago

More Videos