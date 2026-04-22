Ontario Liberals have 1st official leadership contender

The race to become the Ontario Liberals’ next leader has its first official entrant.

Dylan Marando, a former political staffer, says on a website launching his bid that he wants to build an Ontario of inclusion, optimism and opportunity.

Marando worked for two former Liberal premiers, federal cabinet ministers and former prime minister Justin Trudeau, and most recently held a position at a global medical technology company.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, who finished second to Bonnie Crombie in the 2023 leadership race, has strongly suggested he will give it another go.

Provincial caucus members Lee Fairclough, Adil Shamji and Rob Cerjanec have also said they are seriously considering bids, and housing advocate Eric Lombardi is exploring a run.

Party members are set to select a new leader on Nov. 21, after the Liberals’ third leadership race since 2020.

The winner of the leadership contest will replace Crombie, who officially resigned earlier this year following lukewarm support in a vote at the party’s annual general meeting in the fall.