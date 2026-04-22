Ontario Liberals have 1st official leadership contender

Dylan Marando, a former political staffer seeking the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party, is seen in an undated handout photo. Party members are set to select a new leader on Nov. 21, after the Liberals' third leadership race since 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Dylan Marando Campaign (Mandatory Credit).

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2026 10:20 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2026 10:22 am.

The race to become the Ontario Liberals’ next leader has its first official entrant.

Dylan Marando, a former political staffer, says on a website launching his bid that he wants to build an Ontario of inclusion, optimism and opportunity.

Marando worked for two former Liberal premiers, federal cabinet ministers and former prime minister Justin Trudeau, and most recently held a position at a global medical technology company.

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, who finished second to Bonnie Crombie in the 2023 leadership race, has strongly suggested he will give it another go.

Provincial caucus members Lee Fairclough, Adil Shamji and Rob Cerjanec have also said they are seriously considering bids, and housing advocate Eric Lombardi is exploring a run.

Party members are set to select a new leader on Nov. 21, after the Liberals’ third leadership race since 2020.

The winner of the leadership contest will replace Crombie, who officially resigned earlier this year following lukewarm support in a vote at the party’s annual general meeting in the fall.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada jet forced into emergency climb after near‑miss with U.S. flight at JFK airport

A close call at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming...

updated

2h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario has sold controversial private plane

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has sold a recently purchased used private jet for the same price it was bought for. Ford says Bombardier has bought the plane for $28.9 million, the exact...

34m ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

SPEAKERS CORNER

0m ago

Pickering mayor files complaint after Coun. Lisa Robinson's video on Kamloops residential school sparks outrage

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe has filed a formal complaint with the city's integrity commissioner after Coun. Lisa Robinson published a video questioning findings related to the former Kamloops Residential...

3h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada jet forced into emergency climb after near‑miss with U.S. flight at JFK airport

A close call at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming...

updated

2h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario has sold controversial private plane

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has sold a recently purchased used private jet for the same price it was bought for. Ford says Bombardier has bought the plane for $28.9 million, the exact...

34m ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

SPEAKERS CORNER

0m ago

Pickering mayor files complaint after Coun. Lisa Robinson's video on Kamloops residential school sparks outrage

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe has filed a formal complaint with the city's integrity commissioner after Coun. Lisa Robinson published a video questioning findings related to the former Kamloops Residential...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Drake's 'Iceman' structure doused by firefighters after complaints

The head of Toronto Fire Services says his crews are taking steps to break down a large ice sculpture downtown that’s teasing a new album by Drake in response to “multiple complaints and concerns for public safety.”

1h ago

2:18
Fairview Mall security guard shot after confronting alleged jewellery store robber

Shocking gun violence in North York where a man was shot inside Fairview Mall. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation and the ongoing hunt for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

16h ago

2:54
Developer looks to double number of units in Mimico multiplex already under construction

The need for housing continues to heighten in Toronto. But as Brandon Choghri shows us, those living in one Mimico neighbourhood say the literal height of one new project is out of control. 

18h ago

3:57
Drake's ice sculpture draws crowds and concerns

Toronto police say officers were called for crowd control after people climbed a 25-foot-high ice sculpture set up in the downtown core, teasing Drake’s new album. Audra Brown reports.

13h ago

2:50
Toronto Destination releases 10 year plan to grow tourism numbers

A new plan by Destination Toronto calls for a new convention centre and increased access to the island airport. As Alan Carter reports both issues have been points of contention between the city and the province.

18h ago

More Videos