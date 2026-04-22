Ontario sets financial literacy requirement for high school graduation

A person uses the calculator app on their phone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted April 22, 2026 3:43 pm.

Ontario high school students will soon need to pass a financial literacy test in order to graduate.

Education Minister Paul Calandra says students need practical, real-world skills, including how to manage money and budgets.

Updated curriculum requirements for financial literacy were set to take effect at the beginning of this school year, but Calandra paused that and a few other curriculum updates in June to give teachers more time for implementation.

Instead of adding financial literacy to the Grade 10 math curriculum, it will remain in the Grade 10 career studies curriculum and will come with a mandatory test.

TVO is developing learning modules and test questions, and students must achieve at least 70 per cent to pass.

If students are not successful after the second attempt, the Ministry of Education says they could get additional instruction and support before trying again.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Single vehicle crash closes section of EB 407, driver to be airlifted to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 407 in Whitby is being airlifted to hospital. The vehicle crashed into the guardrail before flipping over onto its...

54m ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Pickering

A female pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Pickering. Durham police say they were called to Brock Road and Dellbrook Avenue around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday. It...

1h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario has sold controversial private plane

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has sold a recently purchased used private jet for the same price it was bought for. Ford says Bombardier has bought the plane for $28.9 million, the exact...

4h ago

Top Stories

Single vehicle crash closes section of EB 407, driver to be airlifted to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 407 in Whitby is being airlifted to hospital. The vehicle crashed into the guardrail before flipping over onto its...

54m ago

Surrender form signature leads to heated puppy custody battle

A custody battle over a five-month old rottweiler is underway after the puppy was hit and nearly killed by a vehicle on River Street, near Dundas St. E. in Toronto on April 9. Dan McConnell who says...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Pickering

A female pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Pickering. Durham police say they were called to Brock Road and Dellbrook Avenue around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday. It...

1h ago

Doug Ford says Ontario has sold controversial private plane

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province has sold a recently purchased used private jet for the same price it was bought for. Ford says Bombardier has bought the plane for $28.9 million, the exact...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Air Transat reducing flights throughout summer travel season

Canadian airline Air Transat is among the recent carriers to announce reductions to its service over rising fuel costs, saying it will be cutting back by six per cent from May through October.

2h ago

0:48
Air Canada plane narrowly avoids collision at New York's JFK airport

A close call at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming within a few hundred feet of one another.

5h ago

3:14
Drake's 'Iceman' structure doused by firefighters after complaints

The head of Toronto Fire Services says his crews are taking steps to break down a large ice sculpture downtown that’s teasing a new album by Drake in response to “multiple complaints and concerns for public safety.”

5h ago

2:18
Fairview Mall security guard shot after confronting alleged jewellery store robber

Shocking gun violence in North York where a man was shot inside Fairview Mall. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation and the ongoing hunt for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

20h ago

2:54
Developer looks to double number of units in Mimico multiplex already under construction

The need for housing continues to heighten in Toronto. But as Brandon Choghri shows us, those living in one Mimico neighbourhood say the height of one new project is out of control. 

4h ago

More Videos