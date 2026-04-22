Single vehicle crash closes section of EB 407, driver to be airlifted to hospital

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 407 in Whitby is being airlifted to hospital.

The vehicle crashed into the guardrail before flipping over onto its side at Thickson Road North.

The eastbound lanes of the 407 have been shut down between Thickson and Baldwin Street South.

An ORNGE air ambulance has been summoned to take the driver, who was the lone occupant, to a trauma centre.

Collision:

– #Hwy407 EB at Thickson Rd #Whitby.

– Single vehicle into crash cushion.

– Lone driver has reported injuries.

– Off ramp lanes to Thickson Rd are closed and right lane of #Hwy407.

– Left lane is opened. #WhitbyOPP ^tk pic.twitter.com/1n3MuD72pi — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 22, 2026

More to come