Single vehicle crash closes section of EB 407, driver to be airlifted to hospital

Scene from a crash on Hwy. 407 in Whitby. @OPP_HSD

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 22, 2026 3:22 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 407 in Whitby is being airlifted to hospital.

The vehicle crashed into the guardrail before flipping over onto its side at Thickson Road North.

The eastbound lanes of the 407 have been shut down between Thickson and Baldwin Street South.

An ORNGE air ambulance has been summoned to take the driver, who was the lone occupant, to a trauma centre.

More to come

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