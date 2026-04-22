Varland halts Angels rally as Blue Jays hold on for 4-2 win

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) is greeted by Toronto Blue Jays' Ernie Clement (22) after scoring on a sacrifice fly from Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Eloy Jimenez (74) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman).

By The Associated Press

Posted April 22, 2026 5:40 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2026 5:41 am.

Lenyn Sosa had a pinch-hit, two-run double during a three-run eighth inning, reliever Louis Varland bailed out struggling closer Jeff Hoffman by inducing a game-ending double-play grounder, and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Hoffman struck out Zach Neto to open the ninth, but Mike Trout singled and Jo Adell and Jorge Soler were hit by pitches to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Yoán Moncada’s RBI single made it 4-2.

Toronto manager John Schneider pulled Hoffman in favour of Varland, who needed only one pitch to get Nolan Schanuel to ground into a 4-6-3 double play, which was upheld after a lengthy review. Shortstop Andres Gimenez’s relay throw beat Schanuel, who slid headfirst.

Ernie Clement doubled off Drew Pomeranz (0-2) with one out in the eighth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was intentionally walked, and Sosa drove his double off the right centre-field wall for a 3-1 lead. Eloy Jiménez followed with an RBI single, and Toronto’s Tyler Rogers retired the side in order in the bottom half.

Blue Jays starter Patrick Corbin allowed one run and two hits in five innings. Reliever Spencer Miles threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and left-hander Mason Fluharty (1-0) got two outs in the seventh.

Jiménez drove in two runs for the Blue Jays, who have won three straight.

Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz was sharp, giving up one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings, but Los Angeles lost its fourth in a row.

Mike Trout played his 1,366th game in centre field for the Angels, tying Jim Fregosi (1,366 games at shortstop) for the most in franchise history at one position.

Blue Jays LHP Eric Lauer (1-3, 7.13 ERA) will oppose Angels RHP Jose Soriano (5-0, 0.28) in Wednesday’s series finale. 

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