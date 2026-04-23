How the jet fuel crisis will impact your travel plans

It’s the time of year where Canadians would usually start putting their summer travel plans on paper, but this year looks different. Fuel shortages, however, have forced a number of airlines, including Air Canada, to cancel several routes for months, upending where and how Canadians spend their summer.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Lorn Sheehan, professor of strategy and tourism at Dalhousie University, to discuss how travellers could brace for a turbulent next few months, and how quickly we could feel relief should Iran and the U.S. sustain a lasting ceasefire.