Life sciences a vital lifeline in Brampton’s economic future 

Canada's seventh largest city, and one of the hardest hit by Trump tariffs aims to expand its already flourishing medical technology sector through its MedTech task force, new medical school and goals for a wet lab. Cristina Howorun reports.

By Cristina Howorun

Posted April 23, 2026 8:54 pm.

Last fall, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) opened the first medical school in the Greater Toronto Area in over a century. It’s a key piece in elevating Brampton’s position on the innovation corridor, a stretch of land from Kitchener through Oshawa.

“Understanding that many physicians are actively looking for ways that they can solve problems that they deal with day to day means that if we can build in this as a core tenant to how people are trained they’re more likely going to see that as part of their everyday activity and they’re going to become job creators,” said Dr. Jobin Varughese, the Assistant Dean of Primary Care at TMU.

But there is a piece missing to really kick Brampton’s life sciences industry into overdrive – a wet lab, and that is something that will require funding from other levels of government.

“The wet lab was a huge demand and request of the MedTech Task Force, as it was seen as a critical piece to really grow the med tech sector here in the City of Brampton,” explained Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh. “It seems other cities that have a robust med tech sector, they all have wet labs and dry labs in close proximity. And so we are advocating for a wet lab here in the City of Brampton, and our federal counterparts have shown some significant interest.”

Right now, there’s an actual shortage across Ontario for wet lab facilities. These multi-million dollar labs are critical for life sciences research, something Denise McClure, Director of Economic Development and International Relations with the City of Brampton’s Economic Development Office, says is needed to help the city transform from an advanced manufacturing hub to a hotspot for health care and scientific research.

“I would argue that Brampton already is very strong in health and life sciences,” she explains. “We have large companies that have been here for quite some time. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Sun Pharma, and Dynacare are here in Brampton. Now we really want to bring together those large companies with this new medical school and look at how we can attract some of the startups and really build out that ecosystem of healthcare.”

There are 100 biotechnology firms within a 30-minute drive from Brampton, and 40 per cent of Ontario’s life sciences companies are within the GTA. The idea is to attract even more to the seventh-largest city in Canada.

“By having the wet lab on site or nearby, really helps us ensure that as we work with startups, we can have a space to really focus down on how we can get that experimentation, how we get that actual clinical information at a high quality level, something that’s not been seen in years,” said Dr. Varughese.

Something else that hasn’t been seen in years, an influx of new doctors. The first full-graduating class of TMU MDs won’t actually happen until 2029, but the first post-residency trainees, in this case 11 new doctors, will be ready to get into the field as early as this fall.

A scientist is seen conducting experiments in a lab in this undated photo. CITYNEWS
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trial wraps for Mississauga MiWay bus driver involved in fatal 2023 crash

A 911 call was the focus on Thursday at the trial for a MiWay bus driver involved in a fatal crash three years ago in Mississauga. Both sides presented their final theories at the judge-only trial,...

2h ago

City overseeing repair work at notorious East York apartment building

The City of Toronto is now stepping in to oversee a number of urgent repair works at 500 Dawes Road in East York - a significant escalation in enforcement against the landlord who has an extensive history...

3h ago

City of Toronto opposes Ford government 'land grab' as Province moves forward with Billy Bishop expansion

The City of Toronto has passed a motion opposing the Ford government's takeover of Billy Bishop Airport. The motion comes after the Province introduced the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 in...

1h ago

Firefighter heard ‘stop, stop’ before LaGuardia jet crash, but didn’t know who it was for, NTSB says

NEW YORK (AP) — A firefighter whose truck collided with an Air Canada Express jet last month on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, killing both pilots, heard an air traffic controller warn “stop,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Trial wraps for Mississauga MiWay bus driver involved in fatal 2023 crash

A 911 call was the focus on Thursday at the trial for a MiWay bus driver involved in a fatal crash three years ago in Mississauga. Both sides presented their final theories at the judge-only trial,...

2h ago

City overseeing repair work at notorious East York apartment building

The City of Toronto is now stepping in to oversee a number of urgent repair works at 500 Dawes Road in East York - a significant escalation in enforcement against the landlord who has an extensive history...

3h ago

City of Toronto opposes Ford government 'land grab' as Province moves forward with Billy Bishop expansion

The City of Toronto has passed a motion opposing the Ford government's takeover of Billy Bishop Airport. The motion comes after the Province introduced the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 in...

1h ago

Firefighter heard ‘stop, stop’ before LaGuardia jet crash, but didn’t know who it was for, NTSB says

NEW YORK (AP) — A firefighter whose truck collided with an Air Canada Express jet last month on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, killing both pilots, heard an air traffic controller warn “stop,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
WestJet will now be charging more for checked baggage

WestJet announced it will be raising its fees for checked baggage as various Canadian airlines adjust their pricing amid rising fuel costs.

9h ago

3:14
Ontario best friends win $80M Lotto Max and $400K combo prize

London, Ontario residents and long-time friends Greg and Krys secured not just the $80 million dollar Lotto Max but an additional $403K.

9h ago

1:47
Cybercrime ring busted by Toronto police, 'SMS-blaster' targeted thousands

Toronto police say they have dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime operation that used a mobile “SMS blaster” to impersonate cell towers, disrupt networks and send fraudulent text messages to tens of thousands of people across the GTA.

10h ago

0:52
Multiple vehicles set ablaze at Vaughan car dealership

York Regional Police released security footage of multiple vehicles being set on fire at a Vaughan car dealership. Authorities are seeking information from the public to identify the lone suspect.

10h ago

2:21
Dangerous driving charges dropped in fatal 2022 Markham crash

Multiple charges against a dump truck driver have been dropped, nearly four years after a crash in Markham that killed three people. Now the family of those victims is speaking out. OMNI News' Tarun Kumar has their story.

April 22, 2026 8:08 pm EST EST

More Videos