Man, 70s, dead after fire in North York home

A man in his 70s is dead after a fire erupted in a North York home on Thursday night.

Toronto fire crews were called to a home on Pellatt Avenue, south of Highway 401, just after 7 p.m.

“Fire crews rescued one occupant from the building. Unfortunately, this occupant has succumbed to their injuries and passed away,” fire officials said.

Paramedics say they also transported an adult female to a local hospital with minor injuries. They said her injuries were not a direct result of the fire.

While the cause and origin of the blaze were not immediately known, Toronto police say the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time.