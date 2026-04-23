Youth pleads not guilty to terrorism charges in alleged plot to attack Jewish people

OTTAWA — A youth has pleaded not guilty to three terrorism-related charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a plot to kill Jewish people in Ottawa.

The pleas were made as a trial got underway in Ontario court for the young person, who was arrested in February 2024 and cannot legally be identified due to his age.

He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder through involvement with a terrorist group, as well as facilitating terrorist activity by making available instructional material and propaganda and by seeking to acquire a prohibited firearm.

The trial, which is expected to last several weeks, began a day after his co-accused was found guilty on four charges.

The co-accused, who also cannot be named due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded not guilty to the charges but admitted to a statement of facts and invited the court to find him guilty.

The unusual move preserves his right to appeal pretrial rulings on the admission of certain evidence in his case, as well as the guilty findings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press