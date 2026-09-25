Peel Regional Police (PRP) have charged a man accused of stealing firearms from a Brampton woman he met through an online dating platform, and investigators believe he may have targeted other victims across Canada while using a long list of aliases.

According to PRP, the investigation began on Sept. 1 when a Brampton woman reported that she had been victimized by a man she met online and communicated with for several weeks.

Police allege that during an interaction earlier that day, the suspect stole keys to the woman’s residence and a gun locker. Investigators say he later returned to the home and stole two legally owned firearms and ammunition.

The alleged theft triggered an investigation, which eventually led detectives to identify the suspect as Jason Randolph Blake Bowden, 42, of no fixed address.

Police say investigators also discovered Bowden was wanted by several police services across Canada and has a lengthy criminal history stretching nearly 20 years involving break-ins, thefts and related offences.

On Sept. 8, officers located and arrested Bowden in Mississauga near Dundas Street West and Erin Mills Parkway.

He has been charged with multiple offences, including possession of property obtained by crime and various firearm offences.

Bowden was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators say both stolen firearms and the ammunition were recovered during the course of the investigation. Police also seized multiple fraudulent identification documents and bank cards bearing different names that they believe were used as aliases.

Investigators believe the accused may have used false identities to evade detection while allegedly committing offences in several jurisdictions.

The numerous aliases include:

London Valentine Flowers

Cody Young

Adam Bowden

Jason Lafleur

Jason Magnusson

Blake Valentine Genovese

Blake Valentine Magnusson

Ryan John Elliot

Cory Lafleur

David Walter Parkins

Investigators are now focusing on determining whether there are additional alleged victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have interacted with the accused or who has information related to the investigation is being urged to contact Peel Regional Police.