Government approves Enbridge’s Sunrise natural gas pipeline expansion project

The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2026 8:11 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2026 8:28 am.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson says the government has approved Enbridge Inc.’s $4-billion Sunrise project in B.C.

The plan will see an expansion of the company’s Westcoast natural gas pipeline system.

The project includes the addition of about 139 kilometres of new pipeline by constructing 11 pipeline looping segments, parallel to the existing line.

It will add up to 300 million cubic feet per day of transportation capacity on B.C.’s major natural gas transmission system.

The government says the increase will help ensure B.C. has enough gas supply as LNG export facilities like Woodfibre LNG come online.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.

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