Durham police to search Pickering area related to missing vulnerable woman

Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service continue to search for a vulnerable woman who has been missing for nearly five months.

Rosetta, 61, was last seen in the Douglas Avenue and Radom Street area at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2025.

Police say they will be conducting a search in the Front Road area of Pickering on Friday, but haven’t released further details on why that location was selected.

Rosetta is described as white with a medium build and dark brown hair. She’s around five-foot-one and was last seen wearing a black toque, a long black trench-coat-style winter jacket, black pants, black-and-white shoes, and a light-coloured purse/tote bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the police.

Rosetta, age 61, was last seen in Pickering on Dec. 1, 2025. (Durham Regional Police/handout)