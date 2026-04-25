Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A pedestrian in his 40s was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton late Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street East, near Bramalea Road, just before 11:20 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Footage from the scene shows a black sedan with severe damage to its windshield.

No other details were immediately available.