1 person dead after boat overturns in the St. Lawrence River: police

Provincial police say one person has died after a boat overturned in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday night.

OPP say there were multiple people on board when the 15-foot aluminum boat capsized.

Police say one person was reported unaccounted for and firefighters later found a 41-year-old Ottawa resident unresponsive in the water.

OPP say the person died in hospital.

Police say the incident happened just north of Grenadier Island in the township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, about 50 kilometres downstream from Kingston, Ont.

OPP say the investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026.