Gymnast from Brampton is rewarded with a big opportunity

10-year-old Caliyah de Coteau is a level 7 high performance athlete who posted terrific results earlier this month at the Ontario Provincial Gymnastics Championships in Belleville.

Caliyah placed 2nd overall in her group and 3rd overall among all competitors in her age and level to earn a spot on Team Ontario for the Eastern Championships next month.

Caliyah de Coteau – Gymnastics

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Caliyah? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here.