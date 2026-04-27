4 masked suspects sought after man shot outside Brampton home
Posted April 27, 2026 10:16 am.
Last Updated April 27, 2026 10:35 am.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers are searching for four male suspects after a man was shot and injured in front of his Brampton home last week.
Police said the shooting occurred at around 10 p.m. on April 25 outside of a residence in the area of Seahorse Avenue and Southlake Boulevard, near Bovaird Drive East and Hwy. 410.
It’s believed four masked suspects attended the man’s home in a 2016-2021 Black Honda Civic Sedan and opened fire. The man was transported to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Suspect descriptions
Suspect #1 – Male, thin build, wearing a white sweater, grey pants and a face mask
Suspect #2 – Male, thin build, wearing a black sweater, grey pants and a face mask
Suspect #3 – Male, thin build, wearing a black sweater, grey pants and a face mask
Suspect #4 – Male, thin build, wearing all black clothing and a face mask
The four suspects fled in the vehicle after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP investigators.