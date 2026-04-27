Man stabbed during robbery in Rexdale
Posted April 27, 2026 10:55 am.
Last Updated April 27, 2026 11:00 am.
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Rexdale on Monday morning.
Toronto police were called to the area of Martin Grove and Racine Road around 9:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Investigators say the stabbing appears to be related to a robbery and the suspects fled the scene.
The victim’s injuries are minor and not believed to be life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing but a description of the suspects has not been released at this time.