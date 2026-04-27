Man stabbed during robbery in Rexdale

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 27, 2026 10:55 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2026 11:00 am.

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Rexdale on Monday morning.

Toronto police were called to the area of Martin Grove and Racine Road around 9:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say the stabbing appears to be related to a robbery and the suspects fled the scene.

The victim’s injuries are minor and not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing but a description of the suspects has not been released at this time.

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