Man stabbed during robbery in Rexdale

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Rexdale on Monday morning.

Toronto police were called to the area of Martin Grove and Racine Road around 9:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say the stabbing appears to be related to a robbery and the suspects fled the scene.

The victim’s injuries are minor and not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing but a description of the suspects has not been released at this time.