The next Toronto Maple Leafs braintrust could hinge on a team legend.

Mats Sundin continues to ponder a potential role in the team’s front office, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday’s edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast.

“I have wondered if he’s been contemplating a larger role than has been hinted or reported, and I still believe that’s true and I think everyone’s hoping to get an idea this week of where he’s leaning and what he’s considering,” Friedman said.

After missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, the Maple Leafs fired general manager Brad Treliving in March.

Friedman reported Friday that the Leafs appeared to have narrowed their search to former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka and Dallas Stars assistant GM Scott White.

Now, Sundin — the team’s all-time leader in points and game-winning goals — may have some element of involvement.

“Once we know where Sundin falls on this, we’ll have a truer, clearer picture of what the Maple Leafs front office is going to look like,” Friedman said.