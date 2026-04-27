Female motoryclist suffers life‑threatening injuries in Scarborough crash

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 27, 2026 8:13 am.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough early Monday, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to Birchmount Road and McNicoll Avenue around 7:37 a.m. for reports of a crash. When they arrived, they found an adult female motorcyclist with life‑threatening injuries. She was rushed to the hospital on an emergency run.

Police say another vehicle was involved in the collision and that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No details have been released about the circumstances leading up to the crash.

As collision reconstruction officers continue to examine the scene, Birchmount Road is closed between McNicoll Avenue and Purcell Square. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Toronto police.

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