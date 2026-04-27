Three newest MPs enter House of Commons after byelections

Prime Minister Mark Carney walks to caucus with MP for Terrebonne Tatiana Auguste, MP for University-Rosedale Danielle Martin and MP for Scarborough Southwest Doly Begum on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted April 27, 2026 10:58 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2026 12:04 pm.

OTTAWA — The three Liberals who won the byelections earlier this month that secured a majority government for Prime Minister Mark Carney are taking their seats in the House of Commons today.

Doly Begum, Danielle Martin and Tatiana Auguste were sworn in as members of Parliament on Saturday.

Begum and Martin are newcomers who replaced outgoing cabinet ministers Bill Blair and Chrystia Freeland in Toronto-area seats.

Auguste won the seat in the Bloc Québécois stronghold of Terrebonne in a rematch after the Supreme Court of Canada invalidated the results of last April’s election in the riding.

There are now 174 members on the government benches after five MPs defected to the Liberals over the last six months.

NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice is expected to announce that he’s resigning to run provincially today, dropping that party’s caucus to just five members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

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