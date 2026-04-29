Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and Artemis II crew set to meet Trump

From record-breaking distances to a view of the universe few humans have ever experienced, the four astronauts say the mission changed them. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2026 11:31 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2026 12:19 pm.

WASHINGTON — Canadian Jeremy Hansen and the other astronauts from the historic Artemis II mission are set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House today.

The White House says Hansen, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch are to take part in a greeting in the Oval Office nearly three weeks after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean following a 10-day lunar fly-around.

The four-person crew travelled farther from the surface of the Earth than anyone before them.

Hansen became the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit and the first person to speak French while en route to the moon.

Trump invited the astronauts to the White House when he spoke with them hours after their spaceship had travelled around the far side of the moon.

The Artemis II crew also attended Trump’s State of the Union address in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

NASA's Artemis II crew - NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen pose for a photo during a press conference on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Brampton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

30m ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

18m ago

Toronto man charged in 'ghost gun' probe after police link 3D‑printed firearms to multiple shootings

Toronto police say a months‑long investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of "ghost guns" has led to the arrest of a 28‑year‑old man and the seizure of dozens of prohibited firearm components,...

1h ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

57m ago

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Brampton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

30m ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

18m ago

Toronto man charged in 'ghost gun' probe after police link 3D‑printed firearms to multiple shootings

Toronto police say a months‑long investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of "ghost guns" has led to the arrest of a 28‑year‑old man and the seizure of dozens of prohibited firearm components,...

1h ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

1:22
Rainfall expected to last through next week in Toronto

Toronto is in for a rainy week as showers are expected to last throughout the next few days.

3h ago

1:34
Drone footage captures massive fire at Toronto Yacht Club

Aerial footage captured the massive fire that erupted at the Toronto Yacht Club, where firefighters were seen battling the blaze.

4h ago

3:47
3-alarm fire rips through Toronto Humber Yacht Club

A fire at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club gutted the clubhouse on Wednesday but no injuries were reported. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in.

2h ago

2:43
Temperatures tumble again starting tomorrow

Temperatures will drop to below seasonal with some frost possible towards the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:28
Toronto trading card business owner suffers $36K loss after break-in

There have been a number of robberies and thefts targeting trading card businesses in the Greater Toronto Area. Nick Westoll visits an east-end shop that recently dealt with a major loss after a break-in.

18h ago

More Videos