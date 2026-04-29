Conservative MP Jamil Jivani returns to Washington to meet with U.S. trade rep

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Jamil Jivani is back in Washington today for a meeting with Canadian business interests and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The Canadian Embassy confirms it will have a representative in attendance.

During a previous trip to the U.S. capital earlier in the year, Jivani met his longtime friend Vice-President JD Vance and stopped by the White House, where he said he met briefly with President Donald Trump.

After that trip, which also included a meeting with Greer, Jivani said he wanted to contribute to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s efforts to negotiate a new trade deal with the Trump administration.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre publicly rebuked Jivani after his last trip south of the border, saying the Ontario MP speaks only for himself and not the party.

Poilievre, who did not visit Washington during his recent American trip, says he doesn’t have any information to share about why Jivani is in the U.S. capital today, but adds Conservatives have been fighting for tariff-free trade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

— With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press