Hamilton restaurant tied to salmonella outbreak allowed to reopen after re-inspection

A growth of salmonella in a petri dish at IEH Laboratories Monday, May 17, 2010, in Lake Forest Park, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESSS/AP-Elaine Thompson

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2026 4:37 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2026 5:01 pm.

HAMILTON — Public health officials say a Hamilton restaurant linked to a salmonella outbreak has been allowed to reopen after passing a re-inspection of food safety standards with no new illnesses reported.

Hamilton Public Health says there were 29 confirmed cases of salmonella linked to the Piper Arms Stoney Creek restaurant, with 57 probable cases and nine hospitalizations.

The restaurant was ordered to shut down temporarily on April 13 while the health agency investigated the outbreak.

The health agency says shredded cheese tested positive for salmonella, but evidence suggests it was a result of cross-contamination at the restaurant, with no evidence of salmonella cases in the city tied to the cheese product.

It says the restaurant was fined $705 and took measures to correct the issues, including facility-wide cleaning and food handler training for staff, and no new illnesses have been reported since.

Hamilton Public Health says the restaurant reopened after another inspection found it had met all food safety standards outlined by the agency, and follow-up inspections will be done to ensure those standards are maintained.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

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