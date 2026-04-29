Police look to identify suspect in Vaughan synagogue assault

Photo of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault at a Vaughan synagogue. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 29, 2026 1:18 pm.

Police in York Region are looking to identify a suspect following a weekend assault at a Vaughan synagogue.

Investigators say just after 9:30 a.m. on April 25, a man attempted to enter the Vaughan Sephardic Kehila Centre at 7026 Bathurst Street, and when he was denied, he attempted to force his way inside.

“The suspect threw a stack of papers at security personnel, who prevented him from entering,” police said in an updated release on Wednesday.

Police say shortly after that incident, a victim contacted them and reported that while they were walking on the sidewalk near the synagogue, the same man blocked their path and when they attempted to walk around him, they were allegedly assaulted.

Police say the victim sustained facial injuries.

Investigators are looking for a male with a dark complexion, approximately five feet eight and between 25 and 35 years of age. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige jacket with a hood, a beige scarf and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

At the time of the incident, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca called it “deeply disturbing” in a social media post, noting that antisemitism and hatred of Jews are on the rise.

According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, hate crimes against Jewish people increased by 71 per cent between 2022 and 2023 for a total of 900 crimes reported by the police.

Files from Denio Lourenco were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Beaverton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

55m ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

24m ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

3h ago

FIFA World Cup: Toronto paramedics get late request for stadium staffing amid coverage concerns

The City of Toronto FIFA World Cup 2026 sub-committee heard a request to approach Durham, York and Peel region for support during matches.

22m ago

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Beaverton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

55m ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

24m ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

3h ago

FIFA World Cup: Toronto paramedics get late request for stadium staffing amid coverage concerns

The City of Toronto FIFA World Cup 2026 sub-committee heard a request to approach Durham, York and Peel region for support during matches.

22m ago

Most Watched Today

1:22
Rainfall expected to last through next week in Toronto

Toronto is in for a rainy week as showers are expected to last throughout the next few days.

6h ago

1:34
Drone footage captures massive fire at Toronto Yacht Club

Aerial footage captured the massive fire that erupted at the Toronto Yacht Club, where firefighters were seen battling the blaze.

6h ago

3:47
3-alarm fire rips through Toronto Humber Yacht Club

A fire at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club gutted the clubhouse on Wednesday but no injuries were reported. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in.

5h ago

2:43
Temperatures tumble again starting tomorrow

Temperatures will drop to below seasonal with some frost possible towards the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:28
Toronto trading card business owner suffers $36K loss after break-in

There have been a number of robberies and thefts targeting trading card businesses in the Greater Toronto Area. Nick Westoll visits an east-end shop that recently dealt with a major loss after a break-in.

20h ago

More Videos