It’s the “F” word no one wants to hear in a weather forecast – but with temperatures plunging Wednesday night, frost might be making a comeback.

After some brief relief with daytime temperatures in the high teens over the past few days, the GTA is in for another below-seasonal stretch, with a cool start to the day and a high of 13 C that came early in the day.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day, and temperatures plunge to single digits at night. The low is expected to be 2 C with a risk of frost.

Thursday and Friday remain chilly, with a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of scattered showers. Thursday temperatures will top out at 10 C with a low of 3 C. Friday’s high doesn’t even reach double digits, sitting at 9 C and a low near 0 C, as April’s volatile weather carries over into May. There’s also some potential for flurries north of Toronto through the afternoon.

Saturday will see afternoon showers with a high of 8 C, while Sunday will be relatively dry with a daytime high inching into double digits at 11 C.

The rain will carry over into Monday, but double-digit temperatures are expected to be more consistent for the rest of the week.

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