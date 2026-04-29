Gun used in fatal Sarnia college bar shooting smuggled from U.S.: police

Investigators have identified the primary suspect as Kyaw "Chin" Doe, who is now in custody. Photo: Sarnia police.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2026 5:34 am.

Police say the weapon used in a fatal shooting at a Sarnia, Ont., college bar earlier this month was smuggled across the border from the United States. 

They released more details about the alleged murder weapon after Monday’s arrest of the main suspect in the Lambton College campus shooting that killed 20-year-old Dane Nisbet and injured two others.

Police say 24-year-old Kyaw (Chin) Doe was hiding in a London, Ont., home, where he was arrested without incident

They say he has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm while prohibited. 

Three other suspects were previously arrested and charged in the April 10 incident.

Sarnia police Chief Derek Davis says the Glock handgun used in the shooting was seized from a hotel safe in Point Edward, Ont., and was traced back to the U.S. state of Georgia, where its last recorded transaction occurred in February 2022.

“This is an illegal firearm smuggled into our country that has been in circulation for the past four years,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting didn’t specifically target Nisbet or the other victims, and they alleged Doe was involved in other verbal altercations elsewhere before arriving at the bar.

“I think it was just a matter of opportunity for someone to … look at him the wrong way or bump into him or bump into somebody in his group,” Deputy Chief Ron Hansen said.

Police would not comment on whether the suspect has a criminal record.

The two wounded victims of the shooting have been released from the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

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