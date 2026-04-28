Man faces 2nd-degree murder charge in fatal Ontario college bar shooting

A suspect in a fatal shooting at a college bar in southwestern Ontario has been arrested after more than two weeks in hiding.

Sarnia police say they were called just before 1 a.m. on April 10 about gunfire at a bar on the Lambton College campus.

Police say 20-year-old Dane Nisbet died in hospital, while two others were injured.

Sarnia police say 24-year-old Kyaw (Chin) Doe was arrested Monday at a home in London, Ont.

They say he has been held for bail on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Two 19-year-olds were charged with being accessories to murder after the fact and several firearm-related offences.