Tories accuse Liberals of shutting down public debate in parliamentary committees

Conservative MP Dan Mazier rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2026 10:53 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2026 12:46 pm.

OTTAWA — The Conservatives say the Liberals wasted no time shutting down public debate at two House of Commons committees after securing their majority this week.

On Tuesday, the health and ethics committees welcomed new Liberal MPs, giving the government a majority of members.

Minutes into both meetings, the Liberal members used their majorities to send the debates into closed-door sessions.

“That means that the media get kicked out, the public can’t watch online,” said Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett.

He added that once the committee meetings were moved in camera, committee members were barred from speaking publicly about what happened behind closed doors.

“It’s going to make it more difficult for us to be able to bring that accountability to bear and that’s a choice that Liberals have made,” Barrett said.

Tory health critic Dan Mazier has called on the health committee to ask the auditor general to investigate a program called PrescribeIT that’s set to be scrapped next month.

The $300-million program was supposed to modernize doctors’ offices and phase out things like fax machines, but reports suggest it’s barely being used.

Mazier said he wanted answers.

“We were going to ask the auditor general to come in and do an investigation and Liberal Maggie Chi voted to shut down the cameras,” he said.

The recording of the health committee meeting shows that Bloc Québécois member Maxime Blanchette-Joncas tried to ask Chi why she was voting to move the meeting in camera.

The Liberal chair said the question wasn’t allowed because members already had been asked to vote on Chi’s request to move the meeting behind closed doors.

Chi has not responded to an email requesting more information.

Liberal members of the health committee refused to answer reporters’ questions about the move on their way into the weekly caucus meeting Wednesday.

Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon shrugged off the questions, saying committees are “masters of their own agenda.”

“No one’s shutting down debate,” he said. “We’re having lots of debate every day on a very ambitious legislative agenda.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Brampton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

30m ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

19m ago

Toronto man charged in 'ghost gun' probe after police link 3D‑printed firearms to multiple shootings

Toronto police say a months‑long investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of "ghost guns" has led to the arrest of a 28‑year‑old man and the seizure of dozens of prohibited firearm components,...

1h ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

57m ago

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Brampton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

30m ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

19m ago

Toronto man charged in 'ghost gun' probe after police link 3D‑printed firearms to multiple shootings

Toronto police say a months‑long investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of "ghost guns" has led to the arrest of a 28‑year‑old man and the seizure of dozens of prohibited firearm components,...

1h ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

1:22
Rainfall expected to last through next week in Toronto

Toronto is in for a rainy week as showers are expected to last throughout the next few days.

3h ago

1:34
Drone footage captures massive fire at Toronto Yacht Club

Aerial footage captured the massive fire that erupted at the Toronto Yacht Club, where firefighters were seen battling the blaze.

4h ago

3:47
3-alarm fire rips through Toronto Humber Yacht Club

A fire at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club gutted the clubhouse on Wednesday but no injuries were reported. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in.

2h ago

2:43
Temperatures tumble again starting tomorrow

Temperatures will drop to below seasonal with some frost possible towards the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:28
Toronto trading card business owner suffers $36K loss after break-in

There have been a number of robberies and thefts targeting trading card businesses in the Greater Toronto Area. Nick Westoll visits an east-end shop that recently dealt with a major loss after a break-in.

18h ago

More Videos