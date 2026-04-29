Toronto Tempo fall to Sun in first pre-season game in franchise history

The Toronto Tempo hit the court for the first time, hosting the Connecticut Sun in pre-season play as fans pack in early to support Canada’s first WNBA team. Brandon Rowe reports.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2026 10:35 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2026 10:36 pm.

The WNBA has officially arrived in Toronto.

In their first game in franchise history, the Toronto Tempo lost 83-78 to the Connecticut Sun in pre-season action on Wednesday at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Fittingly, it was Hamilton’s Kia Nurse who landed the first basket in Tempo history, swishing a three-pointer and sending the crowd into a frenzy at the 7:59 mark of the first quarter.

Sun veteran Brittney Griner scored the first field goal in the building, a layup at the 9:13 mark of the first quarter.

Connecticut opened up an early lead, but a late first-quarter run keyed by Tempo guard Lexi Held brought things level at 20 each. By early in the third quarter, Toronto opened up a 10-point lead and seemed to be in control.

However, the Sun clawed back to take a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter on a pull-up three-pointer from second-year forward Aneesah Morrow, who led the team with 19 points off the bench and added seven rebounds.

Morrow also had a key steal and layup with 48.4 seconds remaining to put the Sun up six.

A rambunctious crowd made a late impact as Connecticut’s Gianna Kneepkens missed a pair of clutch free throws, but Morrow grabbed the rebound on the second, and Charlisse Leger-Walker converted 1-of-2 after an intentional foul to restore the two-possession lead.

Held, the 26-year-old who spent last season with the Phoenix Mercury before joining the Tempo via the expansion draft, led Toronto with 18 points.

Toronto Tempo Kia Nurse (11) drives past Connecticut Sun Rayah Marshall (25) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during second half pre-season WNBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Nathan Denette/CP)
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