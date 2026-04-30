Shaggy, Lupe Fiasco, Tom Cochrane to headline CNE concert lineup

Lupe Fiasco acknowledges the crowd as he performs, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Riverbend Live in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2026 1:02 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2026 1:16 pm.

Jamaican-American reggae star Shaggy, Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco and homegrown hall-of-famer Tom Cochrane are among the artists set to play the Canadian National Exhibition’s concert series this year.

Organizers of the annual end-of-summer event at Toronto’s Exhibition Place announced the first wave of headliners at the CNE, beginning with Fiasco on Aug. 21.

He’ll be followed by “It Wasn’t Me” singer Shaggy on Aug.23 and “Life Is a Highway” belter Cochrane on Sept. 5.

Other Canadians tapped to headline are rockers The Trews, synth-pop singer-songwriter Lights and post-hardcore mainstays Silverstein. More artists will be announced in the coming months.

Artists will perform across five music stages, organizers say, including the newly added NXNE Stage and the CNE Bandshell stage, which is being rebranded as the Bell Soundstage.

All shows are free with CNE admission, though organizers say this year they’re adding a VIP add-on option “with dynamic pricing,” which includes a reserved front-row viewing area at the Bell Soundstage and access to VIP areas.

The CNE runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in North York park shooting

A man has been killed in a daytime shooting in North York's Wenderly Park Thursday. Officers were called to Marlee and Glengrove avenues around 12:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim,...

0m ago

Toronto Hudson's Bay site on Bloor Street could be converted to self-storage

After the historic Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) closed all its locations across Canada in June 2025, the massive voids those stores have left in retails spaces pose a challenge for commercial landlords. In...

2h ago

'I just want to be me for a while': Coun. Perks not running in upcoming Toronto election

Veteran Toronto city councillor Gord Perks confirms with CityNews he won't be running in the upcoming municipal election in the fall, after two decades at City Hall. "Representing the people of Parkdale-High...

12m ago

Trump's trade czar says U.S. looking to work with Canada on energy: sources

WASHINGTON — United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Canadians looking for insights into the future of bilateral trade this week that "America First" is policy, not a slogan, and they...

26m ago

Top Stories

Man killed in North York park shooting

A man has been killed in a daytime shooting in North York's Wenderly Park Thursday. Officers were called to Marlee and Glengrove avenues around 12:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim,...

0m ago

Toronto Hudson's Bay site on Bloor Street could be converted to self-storage

After the historic Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) closed all its locations across Canada in June 2025, the massive voids those stores have left in retails spaces pose a challenge for commercial landlords. In...

2h ago

'I just want to be me for a while': Coun. Perks not running in upcoming Toronto election

Veteran Toronto city councillor Gord Perks confirms with CityNews he won't be running in the upcoming municipal election in the fall, after two decades at City Hall. "Representing the people of Parkdale-High...

12m ago

Trump's trade czar says U.S. looking to work with Canada on energy: sources

WASHINGTON — United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Canadians looking for insights into the future of bilateral trade this week that "America First" is policy, not a slogan, and they...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Not as cold next week, but likely wetter

More rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week and into next week but temperature are expected to increase after the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:55
Former Police Detective says antisemitism is a problem within the Toronto Police Service

Retired police officer Hank Idsinga says cronyism and antisemitism is a problem within Toronto police leadership. As Alan Carter reports, Idsinga says he doesn't trust the Police Service to investigate his allegations.

20h ago

2:11
Black clouds of tiny flying insects swarming Toronto's waterways

Clouds of tiny flying black insects are causing frustration around Toronto's waterways.  Audra Brown with how the swarms of midges are part of a mating cycle and why it won't last long.

22h ago

11:16
'I have no faith in them': Former Toronto detective details systemic issues in the force

Former Toronto homicide detective Hank Idsinga detailed his personal experience with the force in a bombshell memoir where he says he witnessed antisemitism, anti-Black racism, misogyny and homophobia.

23h ago

2:41
“Where’s the money?”: Online donations for mom of 10 kids under police investigation

An online fundraiser for an Ontario mom is raising alarm bells after the woman says she didn't receive all of the money. Pat Taney reports

April 29, 2026 11:58 am EST EST

More Videos