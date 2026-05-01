Man, 35, wanted in Scarborough sex assault investigation

A 35-year-old man from Whitby has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation that allegedly took place in Scarborough last month.

According to investigators, a 29-year-old woman claims to have met a suspect identified as John Haylock using Facebook’s dating feature.

The pair met up on April 1 near Lawrence Avenue East and Homestead Road.

The woman alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Haylock and further accused him of engaging in “harassing conduct” after the assault.

Haylock was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault and two counts of criminal harassment.

Investigators believe that he used various digital platforms and social media apps to connect individuals.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and say the accused utilized various digital platforms and social media applications to contact individuals, including Facebook, Instagram and X.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.