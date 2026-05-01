Suspect image released in connection with two separate GTA synagogue shootings last month

Images of suspect wanted in two separate synogogue shootings in the GTA in March are shown. YPR/TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 1, 2026 10:27 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2026 10:30 am.

Police in York Region and Toronto have received judicial authorization to release the photo of a youth suspected in two separate synagogue shootings in the GTA last month.

Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue on Clark Avenue near York Hill Boulevard were struck by gunfire just before midnight on March 7.

Police say there were two people inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

A short time later, Toronto police were called to the area of Glencairn Avenue and Bathurst Street for reports of gunshots outside the Shaarei Shomayim.

No one was injured in that incident.

Following a joint investigation, police determined that the same individual was responsible for both shootings, and they have released the suspect’s photo along with a photo of the car believed to have been used in both incidents.

The suspect is described as a male youth standing approximately six feet to six-feet-two with a thin build and black curly hair.

The vehicle is described as an older model, black, four-door Honda Civic.

Photo of a vehicle allegedly driven by a suspect wanted in connection with two separate GTA synagogue shootings in March. YRP/TPS/HO

Investigators have received permission to publish the image of the suspect until midnight May 4 because it is believed he is a youth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

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